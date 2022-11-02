The Holiday Menu For Dunkin' Is Here And It's Seriously Festive

In order to keep things interesting 365 days per year, Dunkin' switches up its menu each season. In the fall, it unsurprisingly released a slew of pumpkin products including a pumpkin spice signature latte (that in our survey, gave Starbucks a run for its money) and a pumpkin cream cold brew as well as seasonal maple bacon baked goods. Over the summer, the coffee shop served up iced beverages such as the mango pineapple refresher, the cake batter signature latte, and the sunrise batch iced coffee. These drinks were accompanied with cornbread donuts and a tomato pesto grilled cheese.

With the festive winter season fast approaching, Dunkin' unveiled its latest offerings in a press release. Not only is the coffee chain promoting several new menu items, it's also bringing back Free Coffee Mondays from November 7 to November 28. Coffees included in the promotion include the original blend, Dunkin' midnight, decaf, and a special offering that can only be found on the new menu. However, before you get too excited about what's different, it's a good idea to take a look at which favorites will be making a comeback.