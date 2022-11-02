Jet-Puffed Just Dropped A Pillowy Product Fluffier Than Its Marshmallows

At some point, you learn to expect the unexpected. Sometimes, this means not questioning why food brands extend to include products that aren't exactly edible. Jet-Puffed is the most recent company to branch out, but it certainly isn't the first.

In early October, Hidden Valley Ranch publicized an entire home collection, complete with posters, blankets, a shower curtain, and a bed set. Perhaps the most notable addition was the pizza-shaped ranch couch, made complete with throw pillows resembling Hidden Valley bottles. The couch, which sold for $10,000, is now out of stock.

And in 2019, KFC unveiled a candle designed to smell like gravy, per Insider. The limited-edition candle was available exclusively in the U.K., with only 230 produced in total. A few years before that, the Kentucky-based chicken joint released a candle with a fried chicken scent. Only 25 candles were made, and they were only sold in New Zealand. Now, Jet-Puffed has brought a new item to the table... or, perhaps, to the bed (via Amazon).