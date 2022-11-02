The Viral Karen-Inspired Diner Is Coming To The US At Multiple Locations

Australian chain Karen's Diner encourages you to unleash your inner Karen. The brand will be opening its first permanent U.S. location in St. Louis, Missouri on November 18, according to Fox 2 Now. Not only do they encourage patrons to let their entitlement out of the bag, you can expect the staff to treat you like something that needs to be scraped off their shoe as well. In a cute, infinitely Instagrammable diner interior with multiple photo-op areas, you can ask the staff to take time out of their busy schedules to snap your pic and expect to get the bird in response. They'll still take your picture; the attitude is just their brand — locations in Australia have been known to spotlight the worst-dressed patrons in the room (via Instagram). The whole restaurant may participate in games, contests, or a rousing round of the YMCA. They also do insulting paper hats, like the kinds one might find at Dick's Last Resort, but labeled with the sorts of things a Karen might complain about. By the time you've finished your meal, even a non-Karen might have a hankering to see the manager.

While the diner has multiple locations in Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K., the fast-growing operation plans to open as many as eight pop-up locations in the U.S. in the next 18 months (via Explore Hidden). Locations are slated for Cleveland, Denver, Austin, Houston, San Francisco, New York, L.A., and Chicago, so wherever you are, there'll be a coven of Karens nearby ready to tell you you're doing it wrong, whatever "it" is.