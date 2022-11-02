The 'Most Pubs Visited' Guinness World Record Was Just Smashed Again This Year

The Guinness World Records made its first debut in the early 1950s with the "Guinness Book of World Records." Originally a promotional tactic for Guinness Brewery created by Sir Hugh Beaver, the intention of the records was to settle pub arguments of "who was the fastest" or "biggest such and such" and so on (via Guinness World Records). Today, the records take on a whole new meaning and go on for pages upon pages of accolades.

There have even been many Guinness World Records made and broken that involve said pubs and drinking. There's "Most different varieties of beer on tap," which went to Raleigh Beer Garden in 2015 with 369 draft beers. There are also more patron-centric records like "Largest beer festival with the most beer consumption," which went to Oktoberfest, but back in 2011 when 7,500,000 liters of beer were drunk (via Guinness World Records).

Guinness World Records hold a history of those who decide to take on a challenging, mind-blowing goal. Would you go on a pub crawl to break a record? Just look at this new record for "Most pubs visited in 24 hours." It was just recently broken again for the third time this year.