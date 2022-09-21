Would You Go On A Pub Crawl To Break A Guinness World Record?

There are all sorts of weird Guinness World Records out there just waiting to be broken. Seriously, if you were interested in becoming a world record holder yourself, you could attempt stuffing more than 692 straws in your mouth, grow your ear hair to an astounding 18.2 centimeters long, or you could construct a Q-tip that surpasses 18 feet and 8.3 inches in length. You could try stacking M&M candies in an attempt to secure the record that just keeps getting broken. Or you could come up with a whole new eyebrow-raising feat of your own.

Another possibility is to embark on a day-long pub crawl, schlepping from one booze joint to the next until you've consumed so much liquid you take up permanent residence in a bathroom stall. According to HuffPost, anyone who wishes to secure the title for the most pubs visited in 24 hours must have at least one beverage in each location, collect their receipts for their purchases, and secure "witness signatures." USA Today reveals the current record is held by Gareth Murphy of Wales after he managed to visit an impressive 56 pubs.

It turns out that this particular record has been broken once again. The number of pub visits achieved this time is bound to astound you and raise the question, "Would you subject your bladder to a full day of pub-crawling to secure a world record?" Or would you rather cram straws in your mouth?