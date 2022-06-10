The Guinness World Record Pub Feat That Featured An Unlikely Beverage

If you've ever engaged in a pub crawl, you know that after a while things can get a little hazy. One beer here and another beer there can really add up after a full night of going from one bar to another. And the more doors you darken, the more inebriated you become. Pretty soon, the whole night's a blur and you're hanging your head over the toilet, swearing off booze forever.

So how do you go about breaking the record for the "most pubs visited in 24 hours" — the Guinness World Record you probably didn't know existed — without completely losing track of the task at hand? If visions of spending your days in an alcohol-induced coma or suffering the hangover-from-hell are currently staggering through your head, you will be happy to know that breaking this record does not require you to experience any of the above. Yes, Gareth Murphy of Cardiff, UK managed to break this record by visiting a whopping 56 different drinking establishments without becoming the least bit tipsy (via Food & Wine). While Murphy admits to losing count of how many bathroom visits he had to make, this had nothing to do with liquor consumption (per USA Today).

How on Earth did Murphy drink at 56 pubs without getting drunk? It turns out that he found a Guinness World Record loophole that may surprise you.