The 'Real-Life Willy Wonka's' Most Ambitious Chocolate Flavors - Exclusive

According to Phillip Ashley Rix, one of the most unique chocolate collections he's created for Phillip Ashley Chocolates thus far has been his soul food chocolate collection. "You've got fried chicken in there. You've got bacon [and] macaroni and cheese. You've got collard greens and rum cake and red Kool-Aid. They all taste really good, and they taste like the things that we say they taste like. The fried chicken chocolate tastes like fried chicken, but it's chocolate, too," he said.

His favorite chocolate creations, though, aren't always favorites because of the end resulting flavor, but instead because of the creative process. He explained, "I enjoy developing chocolates for other brands and people. What does their brand taste like? That's usually the question I start with. We're working with a luxury hotel right now, developing flavors based on the region it's based in. For instance, [there's our partnership with] Cadillac. I was like, 'How do you turn a luxury automotive maker into a chocolate flavor?' Or what does Nike taste like? That's what I get the bigger kick out of, translating things into food."

Of course, he makes chocolates based on other themes, too. "I'm also big into film and TV. I always wanted to do something inspired by Spike Lee's movies or roughly something inspired by 'Black Panther.' There's endless inspiration out there," he added.

Check out all of Phillip Ashley Chocolates' currently available creations at https://phillipashleychocolates.com.