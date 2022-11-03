Hell's Kitchen Contestant Alex Najar Says The Show Is Nothing Like What You See On TV - Exclusive

Dedicated fans of FOX's hit show "Hell's Kitchen" know what they're in for when they tune in to a new episode. At 21 seasons and counting, the competition show helmed by Gordon Ramsay is infamous for its intensity. There's a whole lot of drama, a whole lot of cooking under pressure, and a whole lot of Gordon Ramsay yelling in the kitchen.

But on the other side of the camera, it's quite a different story for the people competing on "Hell's Kitchen." Sure, the pressure is on and there's a career-defining reward on the line, but if you ask a contestant, they'll say there's a lot more to the show than fans get to see. And that's exactly what we did, in an exclusive interview with season 21 competitor, Alex Najar.

His season, titled "Battle of the Ages," features a group of 20-something and 40-something chefs, cooking their way to a huge cash prize and the chance to be head chef at a Gordon Ramsay restaurant. Najar, who is in the 20-something set, opened up to Mashed about what goes on when the cameras aren't rolling on "Hell's Kitchen."