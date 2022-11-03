Budweiser's 2022 Holiday Cans Feature 'Seasonal Colors' And Clydesdales

As millions of Americans begin to string up their Christmas lights, numerous brands are also decorating their housing for the holidays. Along with spreading the seasonal spirit, packaging products in a limited-time fashion helps to increase impulse purchases, per Packaging Strategies. Because spending naturally rises during the holidays, consumers are more likely to reach for the most festive product. Reportedly, when Toblerone unveiled its "ho, ho, ho" packaging in 2006, sales increased by 400%.

Budweiser is one brand that shakes things up seasonally. Last year, it released four new cans showcasing Clydesdales horses, a Dalmatian, and a Saint Bernard, the latter of which earned its place through the "Pupweiser" contest (via Beverage Industry). According to Reddit, these cans were meant for collecting and not acquiring all at once. When someone asked why only one type of can was in their pack, a Redditor replied, "I thought this is common knowledge. Each pack is a certain type of can. Not random inside the pack."

This year, you won't have to search to find a specific can, as each pack will contain just one variety.