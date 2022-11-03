Del Taco Just Released Some Crunchy November Deals

Does anybody else feel like October came and went in the blink of an eye? It seems like only yesterday we were carving pumpkins and planning out Halloween costumes, and now it's time to start the whirlwind marathon of holiday season preparations that will take us through the end of the year.

Between all the hours of grocery shopping and cooking that Thanksgiving requires, as well as the average 15 hours of shopping that the World Economic Forum says Americans dedicate to buying gifts each year, the thought of having to come home and put something together for dinner every night can be downright exhausting. Fortunately, there are plenty of great deals going on in the fast food industry right now that can save you both time and money on grub. For example, McDonald's is offering $1 fries through the end of the year, and Burger King's Your Way Meal is back down to just $5.

Now, Del Taco is offering a few money-saving opportunities, as well. According to a press release sent to Mashed, the California-based eatery will be celebrating a few of November's upcoming food holidays with some crunchtastic promotions. Fans of the Mexican-American food chain may want to go ahead and get out their calendars, as these one-day-only deals sound too good to miss.