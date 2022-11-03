Del Taco Just Released Some Crunchy November Deals
Does anybody else feel like October came and went in the blink of an eye? It seems like only yesterday we were carving pumpkins and planning out Halloween costumes, and now it's time to start the whirlwind marathon of holiday season preparations that will take us through the end of the year.
Between all the hours of grocery shopping and cooking that Thanksgiving requires, as well as the average 15 hours of shopping that the World Economic Forum says Americans dedicate to buying gifts each year, the thought of having to come home and put something together for dinner every night can be downright exhausting. Fortunately, there are plenty of great deals going on in the fast food industry right now that can save you both time and money on grub. For example, McDonald's is offering $1 fries through the end of the year, and Burger King's Your Way Meal is back down to just $5.
Now, Del Taco is offering a few money-saving opportunities, as well. According to a press release sent to Mashed, the California-based eatery will be celebrating a few of November's upcoming food holidays with some crunchtastic promotions. Fans of the Mexican-American food chain may want to go ahead and get out their calendars, as these one-day-only deals sound too good to miss.
Del Taco has three days of deals in November
Thanksgiving is obviously the premiere day for food in November. However, there are also several other food holidays sprinkled throughout the month, and Del Taco is gearing up to celebrate a few of them with deals on deals on deals. First up on the docket is National Nachos Day, which will take place on Sunday, November 6. According to a press release sent to Mashed, Del Taco will be honoring the beloved stadium snack by offering Del Yeah! Rewards members a free small drink with the purchase of its Queso Loaded Nachos that feature beans, Queso Blanco, and your choice of protein on top of a bed of house-made tortilla chips (via Del Taco).
The next opportunity to save will come on Wednesday, November 9, aka National Fried Chicken Day. In commemoration of the crispy poultry, Del Taco will be offering customers the chance to score two of its crispy chicken tacos for the price of one with a BOGO deal on the handheld that will again be available exclusively to members of its rewards program. Finally, on Wednesday, November 16, Del Yeah! Rewards members will have the opportunity to get a free combo meal with the purchase of any other combo meal in honor of National Fast Food Day.
From the looks of it, Del Taco's November deals have some serious savings potential for both time and money. During this time of year, that's music to our ears.