Alton Brown Had A Truly Unhinged Martini Question For Twitter

If you thought the classic martini question was the choice between "shaken or stirred," then Alton Brown is about to blow your mind. People browsing Twitter who saw Brown's thought-provoking martini question may have laughed so hard they spit water (or martini) all over their phone or keyboard. Or maybe they were just confused.

In an interview with "The Bitter Southerner," Brown said he aimed to fuse the spirit of Julia Child, Mr. Wizard, and Monty Python into his show. Well, the "Good Eats" star lived up to his self-imposed ideal by posing a question that's both perplexing and whimsical. The celebrity chef said, "There are only two things that every group on Earth, no matter how cosmopolitan or how remote, want to do in groups. One is laugh, two is eat."

Of course, in his typical style, Brown added "drink" to the list and took that experience to Twitter. Considering Brown previously expressed a controversial opinion about martinis, we have a feeling he's only just getting started.