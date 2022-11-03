Here's What Prue Leith Had To Say About GBBO's Crimes Against S'mores

This season of "The Great British Baking Show" has been filled with a variety of controversy and outrage from fans and non-fans alike. From people talking about cultural appropriation during its Mexican food-themed week to how Carole peeled an avocado, Season 13 seems to be as unlucky as the number to many. Just when you catch your breath and things seem to be calming down a bit after Episode 5, "Dessert Week," then comes "Halloween Week" and some American classics such as s'mores — much to the infuriation of some American fans.

Most Americans will tell you that s'mores was invented by the Girl Scouts, as the recipe first appeared in a 1927 guide book and consisted of graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallow. According to Food & Wine, the recipe calls for toasting a marshmallow until it's crispy and gooey, before placing it on top of chocolate and between graham crackers. While the guide refers to the treat as "some more," at some point in history, they became more commonly known as "s'mores."

GBBO fans on Twitter were left in disbelief over contestants worrying about burning marshmallows, the use of digestive biscuits instead of graham crackers, and "some weird chocolate paste." Prue Leith took an opportunity during an interview with E! News to explain the "s'more" about the situation.