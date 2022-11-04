Fast-Food Fans Told Mashed What They'd Most Want To Eat On Thanksgiving - Exclusive Survey

Turkey has long been the headlining act in Thanksgiving spreads; many feel it wouldn't be Thanksgiving without it. Even the numbers support the decision to serve this time-honored bird on the big day. Statista, for example, shows that the turkey was the most popular Thanksgiving dish in 2020, earning an 83% approval rate. Interestingly, a YouGov survey yielded the exact same results. Clearly, when it comes to Thanksgiving dining, the turkey reigns supreme.

Sure, most revelers will sit down to eat turkey on Thanksgiving with its usual cast of co-stars: mashed potatoes, stuffing, and pumpkin pie. But that doesn't mean that some won't diverge from this time-honored tradition. Yes, there are people who have grown weary of the turkey requirement and, instead, opt for a completely different main dish. A survey conducted by Omaha Steaks showed that in 2018, 65% of Americans sought an alternative to the bird (via the New York Post). According to the roughly 2,000 respondents, ham was the most winning turkey substitute, with 60% craving it. Chicken placed second, earning 41% of the thumbs-ups, and roast beef came in third with 37%.

Some diners, however, will forgo the muss and fuss of a home-cooked feast completely and, instead, go the fast-food route. With an eclectic selection of dishes to choose from, their number-one pick might surprise you.