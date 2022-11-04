Halloween Baking Championship Finally Crowned The Season 8 Winner

Every October since 2015, "Halloween Baking Championship" has set out to find the most spooktacular pastry chef of the season. Throughout each round, contestants create top-notch Halloween treats lest they face elimination by the judges. Whoever reigns at the end of the month gets awarded $25,000 and the simple pride of being the best.

According to Next Season TV, 10 bakers were involved in this year's competition, and they were judged by Stephanie Boswell, Carla Hall, and Zac Young. The theme of the season was 1980s slasher movies such as "Nightmare on Elm Street" and "Friday the 13th." Assisting with this year's program was "Ghost Adventures" actor Zak Bagans. This season, contestants have been asked to bake plenty of spooky sweets, including "creepy" cupcakes and cookies, "cereal killer pies," and "frightening fault line cakes."

With the season at its end, one lucky chef has been crowned champion after her creation was touted as "one of the best offerings in the Food Network show's history," (per Foodsided).