Haribo Gummy Bears Just Dropped A Whimsical New Triple Layered Shape
Although we know Haribo best for its gummy bears, the company manufactures a variety of other sweet treats of the gummy persuasion. In fact, since the company's game-changing creation of the gummy bear in 1922, Haribo has launched more than 1,000 products across the globe.
These chewy, colorful Haribo products range from bears and frogs to berries and Cola bottles — all gummy, of course. Per Influenster reviews, the most popular Haribo candies include gummy Cola, sour gummy bears, and gummy peaches, though naturally everyone has their own ranking of the Haribo gummies.
However, those rankings may just change with the introduction of Haribo's newest offering, launched in honor of November 4, aka National Candy Day. This latest confectionary delight comes in three flavors, all tried-and-true favorites. Each gummy has three layers, presumably for optimal enjoyment. At the very least, they look pretty cool. So, what's the deal with Haribo's latest gummy creation, and where can we find it?
Haribo's new gummies will have you on cloud nine
The latest (and possibly greatest?) Haribo gummy to join the candy aisle shelves is Berry Clouds. Per the Haribo website, these three-layered cloud-shaped gummies are "cloud-like" in texture, and come in the flavors wildberry, blueberry, and strawberry. You should be able to find them in any major retailer.
According to a press release, Haribo first developed Berry Clouds back in 2020, but took additional time to perfect the new treat. Who would want a cloud-themed candy that isn't as light and fluffy as a real cloud, right? Well, probably still a lot of people, but you get the point.
Needless to say, Haribo continues to prove itself as one of the best German candy brands, and this isn't lost on the good people of Reddit. Several people described Berry Clouds as "amazing" and "the closest thing to the strawberry puffs and gummy caterpillars that I so love and can never find." Another person commented, "Anything with 'cloud' in the name can have all my money." We won't disagree there.