Haribo Gummy Bears Just Dropped A Whimsical New Triple Layered Shape

Although we know Haribo best for its gummy bears, the company manufactures a variety of other sweet treats of the gummy persuasion. In fact, since the company's game-changing creation of the gummy bear in 1922, Haribo has launched more than 1,000 products across the globe.

These chewy, colorful Haribo products range from bears and frogs to berries and Cola bottles — all gummy, of course. Per Influenster reviews, the most popular Haribo candies include gummy Cola, sour gummy bears, and gummy peaches, though naturally everyone has their own ranking of the Haribo gummies.

However, those rankings may just change with the introduction of Haribo's newest offering, launched in honor of November 4, aka National Candy Day. This latest confectionary delight comes in three flavors, all tried-and-true favorites. Each gummy has three layers, presumably for optimal enjoyment. At the very least, they look pretty cool. So, what's the deal with Haribo's latest gummy creation, and where can we find it?