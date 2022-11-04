Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Donuts On Election Day

If you haven't seen the countless texts, flyers, phone calls, and announcements about Election Day, then you may not be aware that it's coming up on Tuesday, November 8. The midterm election has been dubbed "one of the most important elections in our lifetime" by President Joe Biden (via The Washington Post). Midterm elections may not have a presidential vote, but a lot of senate, gubernatorial, and congressional seats are up for the taking. And those who are working to encourage others to go vote want you to know the importance of having your voice counted.

There have been a lot of different strategies flooding social media and mailboxes to increase voter turnout. But unlike Election Day 2020, not as many fast-food chains and restaurants are offering freebies in return for casting your vote during the midterms. Most strategies this year have included links to voter information — which is still important. But there is one business using free food on Election Day to encourage us to do our civic duty, and it's the perfect food if you're an early morning voter.