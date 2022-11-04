Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Donuts On Election Day
If you haven't seen the countless texts, flyers, phone calls, and announcements about Election Day, then you may not be aware that it's coming up on Tuesday, November 8. The midterm election has been dubbed "one of the most important elections in our lifetime" by President Joe Biden (via The Washington Post). Midterm elections may not have a presidential vote, but a lot of senate, gubernatorial, and congressional seats are up for the taking. And those who are working to encourage others to go vote want you to know the importance of having your voice counted.
There have been a lot of different strategies flooding social media and mailboxes to increase voter turnout. But unlike Election Day 2020, not as many fast-food chains and restaurants are offering freebies in return for casting your vote during the midterms. Most strategies this year have included links to voter information — which is still important. But there is one business using free food on Election Day to encourage us to do our civic duty, and it's the perfect food if you're an early morning voter.
Free donuts: Get 'em while supplies last
Krispy Kreme is encouraging people to vote by offering free donuts to all guests on Tuesday, November 8 — and no, this freebie doesn't require you to show an "I Voted" sticker. According to a press release, Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena said, "A healthy, vibrant democracy depends on engaged citizens who vote. We're happy to celebrate voters and our democracy by giving everyone a free Original Glazed doughnut on Election Day."
This isn't the first time the donut chain has handed out this offer to voters nationwide. Back in 2020, Krispy Kreme did the same thing and gave customers an "I Voted" sticker as well (via CNN). You can find all participating Krispy Kreme locations on the chain's website to double check that your nearest location is taking part. While there may not be as many giveaways this year, this donut deal surely makes up for that. So be sure you get in your vote and grab what many consider to be the best donut at Krispy Kreme. Happy Election Day!