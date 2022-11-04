Ree Drummond Adds Red Hots To Cinnamon Apples

With indulgent and delicious dishes like Baked Ziti, Chocolate Pie, and Potato Soup, "The Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond has a knack for ranch-style cooking for the whole family. Leave it to Drummond to find a way to incorporate Cap'n Crunch into chicken strips, or sour cream into pancakes, and she can turn just about anything into a casserole. But maybe above all, her desserts sound designed to bring out one's inner kid, drawing on nostalgic childhood flavors, like her cinnamon apples made with Red Hots candy.

Traditionally, cinnamon apple or poached apple recipes begin with bringing a sugary liquid — such as water, wine, or juice with added sugar — with aromatics to a boil and simmering peeled apples in the sweet liquid until the apples are tender. The remaining liquid is then strained and reduced to make a syrupy sauce that is poured on top of the apples and served alongside ice cream or French toast. However, as seen in a TikTok posted by Food Network, Drummond's recipe spices up Cinnamon Apples with Red Hot candies.

Though this may sound like a strange addition, recipes that use apples and Red Hots or similar candies have been around since the 1930s, with the earliest recorded recipe dating back to 1929, according to Kitchen Historic. This kind of recipe is right up Drummond's alley. Her take on Cinnamon Apples both welcomes apple season and could be a nice way to use up leftover Halloween candy.