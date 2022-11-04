Fans Won't Want To Miss Little Caesars' New $12.99 Deep Dish Pizza
Pizza is one of the ultimate comfort foods. Whether you're ordering a bunch of pizzas for a birthday party, game night, or a night in, it almost always hits the spot. When it comes to chain pizza, there are tons of options offering both take-out and delivery. In 2021, there were 35,309 pizza chain restaurants throughout the U.S. (per Statista). Little Caesars was ranked third with over 4,000 locations. The brand is known for its affordable offerings like its Hot and Ready deal and its addicting Crazy Bread, as well as daily deals that are served up on its website, ranging from discounts on pizza to meal bundles.
Little Caesars even partnered with the video game, Call of Duty, to offer its Call of Duty combo. The combo includes a large Slices-N-Stix, Crazy Sauce, and gamers' signature beverage, a 20-ounce Mountain Dew. Along with deals, Little Caesars delights fans with its unique pizzas and sides. Little Caesars released its pretzel crust pizza for a limited time in 2021, and according to several tweets, fans are already demanding its return. While fans wait for the revival, Little Caesars released a new meal deal featuring the chain's Detroit-style deep-dish pizza.
Grab the deal before it's gone
Little Caesars' newest meal deal is great for those watching their budgets. According to Chewboom, for $12.99, customers can order a Detroit-style deep dish pizza with a Crazy Combo and a 2-liter Pepsi brand soda. If customers don't want the side or drink, they can order a large deep-dish pizza on its own for $8.99. Little Caesars' deep dish pizza is modeled after Detroit-style deep dish pizza, which is different from the popular Chicago deep dish in that it's square and not as deep.
According to Green Lantern Pizza, a Chicago-style deep dish has a thinner crust that is "more reminiscent of a pie," while Detroit-style pizza crust is thicker and more pillowy. As such, Little Caesars deep dish pizza has a crispy bottom and an airy, chewy crust that is topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and toppings. Customers can order the $12.99 meal deal with either cheese or pepperoni. The Hot and Ready versions are available for pickup between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at participating locations. There's no official word on how long the offer will stick around, so best to grab it while it's hot.