Fans Won't Want To Miss Little Caesars' New $12.99 Deep Dish Pizza

Pizza is one of the ultimate comfort foods. Whether you're ordering a bunch of pizzas for a birthday party, game night, or a night in, it almost always hits the spot. When it comes to chain pizza, there are tons of options offering both take-out and delivery. In 2021, there were 35,309 pizza chain restaurants throughout the U.S. (per Statista). Little Caesars was ranked third with over 4,000 locations. The brand is known for its affordable offerings like its Hot and Ready deal and its addicting Crazy Bread, as well as daily deals that are served up on its website, ranging from discounts on pizza to meal bundles.

Little Caesars even partnered with the video game, Call of Duty, to offer its Call of Duty combo. The combo includes a large Slices-N-Stix, Crazy Sauce, and gamers' signature beverage, a 20-ounce Mountain Dew. Along with deals, Little Caesars delights fans with its unique pizzas and sides. Little Caesars released its pretzel crust pizza for a limited time in 2021, and according to several tweets, fans are already demanding its return. While fans wait for the revival, Little Caesars released a new meal deal featuring the chain's Detroit-style deep-dish pizza.