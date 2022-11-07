Fans Told Mashed Which Underrated Thanksgiving Episode Is The Best - Exclusive Survey

Over the years, Thanksgiving has provided television viewers with some of the most memorable and outrageously funny sitcom moments. Who can forget "WKRP in Cincinnati's" decision to give away free Thanksgiving turkeys by dropping them from a helicopter? Ground reporter Les Nessman's proclamation, "The turkeys are hitting the ground like sacks of wet cement," continues to tickle funny bones all these years later.

Most people have their own favorite Thanksgiving-themed TV show. TODAY ranked the "Friends" flashback Thanksgiving episode in the top spot, saying they especially loved seeing Joey pleading for help with a raw turkey stuck on his head. Thrillist celebrated "Bewitched's" journey back to Plymouth at the time of the pilgrims and the mayhem that ensued when Darrin unwittingly struck a match and wound up on trial for witchcraft. And Esquire gave an approving nod to the "Bob's Burgers" episode in which Bob's Thanksgiving turkeys kept winding up in the toilet, launching a full-scale epicurean mystery.

Mashed recently conducted a survey that yielded some interesting and nostalgic results regarding some other beloved Thanksgiving shows. Perhaps, one of these is on your holiday "must-watch" list as well.