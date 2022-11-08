Trader Joe's New Chickenless Stir Fry Is Not Impressing Fans

Normally, Trader Joe's plant-based items get a lot of hype. Its beefless bulgogi, which was just brought into stores earlier this year, is one example of this. However, the same cannot be said about its new chickenless riced cauliflower stir fry, which recently made appearances in stores. This new frozen food item contains pineapple, cauliflower rice, and chickenless plant-based morsels, racking up seven grams of protein per serving and 17 grams of the macronutrient per container. It is also both gluten-free and vegan, allowing it to fit into a variety of different dietary needs.

In the past, Trader Joe's shoppers have loved cauliflower rice dishes, such as this Spicy Mexican-Style Riced Cauliflower frozen meal, that could be paired with a variety of different toppings. But this time, things have taken a different turn. This new food item has received a lot of flack on the joint post by @traderjoeslist and @traderjoesglutenfree, which asks customers, "Will you be adding this to your Trader Joe's List?"

For many users, the answer was no.