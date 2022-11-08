The TikTok Viral 'Corn Kid' Just Announced His Retirement

Most people wait until they're in their 60s to retire, but the "Corn Kid" who made the internet melt like butter is all set to file for his AARP card any day now. A seven-year-old named Tariq recently shot to Internet stardom when his interview with the Instagram show Recess Therapy went viral. Since the first video was posted in August of 2022, it has garnered more than 2.1 million likes. He's now also the stuff of TikTok legends, thanks to an immensely popular video by comedy musicians The Gregory Brothers. In it, they took sound bytes from the video and incorporated them into a catchy musical number, per Insider. This video snowballed into a myriad of other Corn Kid-inspired content on TikTok, making him something of a household name.

Since achieving legendary status, Tariq has been jet-setting all over the place, doing interviews with all types of talk shows and other media outlets. He was even honored with the title of "Corn-bassador," courtesy of the state of South Dakota. All this, just because an insanely cute little kid expressed his love of the vegetable by saying, "I can't imagine a more beautiful thing." Unfortunately, all good things come to an end. Hence, the Corn Kid's retirement, of sorts.