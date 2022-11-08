Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its New Cinnamon Bun Kettle Corn

Of course, one of the most popular ways to enjoy popcorn is with butter and a dash of salt, but if you have a sweet tooth, you might reach for kettle corn instead. Since it first became a thing back in the 1700s, kettle corn is traditionally popcorn that's tossed with a sweet syrup — like honey or molasses — and cooked in a cast iron pot (via the Gold Medal Products Co.). It's a favorite at state fairs and local festivals but these days, you can also buy kettle corn pre-packaged in the snack aisle at most major retailers and grocery stores.

Trader Joe's has long had kettle corn on its shelves and has branched out beyond the traditional formula. TJ's kettle corn flavors have included maple and sea salt, key lime, and a chocolate-drizzled variety. But now the brand is coming out with a more indulgent version: Cinnamon Bun Inspired Kettle Corn. Spotted on Instagram, the snack is already getting shoppers excited. Here's what you need to know about it.