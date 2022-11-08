Long John Silver's Just Dropped Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Bites For The Holidays

Around the world, many places are associated with the food that's (presumably) most popular there. When you think of Italy, it's likely that pizza and pasta come to mind. When Mexico is brought up, you might imagine tacos. And when Wisconsin is mentioned, you'll probably think of cheese curds. Sometimes these associations are accurate enough that restaurants attribute locations to food on their menus. A recent example of that lies in a new offering at Long John Silver's: Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Bites (per a press release).

You might be wondering what makes these cheesy snacks in Wisconsin more special than any other place. Simply put, it's because the state is home to actual master cheesemakers. According to Wisconsin Cheese, those who attend a program can become a certified cheesemaker. Steve Stettler, who is the master of six cheese varieties, says the program exists to help "carry the torch," and he enjoys his passion for one major reason. "It's the customer. It's the guy that says you have the best cheese I've ever tasted. That's what makes it all worth it," said Stettler.

By naming its new menu item after Wisconsin-made cheese, Long John Silver's will have to bring its best to live up to the hype.