7-Eleven Is Bringing The Cheer With Its Winter Wonderland Cocoa Return

There's no better way to ring in the winter season than with a cup of something hot to drink. Coffee lovers will no doubt celebrate with a peppermint mocha from a place like Starbucks, while others may choose to curl up with a mug of loose-leaf tea. And of course, one of the trademarks of the holiday season is an indulgent cup of sugary, chocolatey, hot cocoa — it's practically a must during the cold winter season. While you can always make a cup of classic Swiss Miss hot cocoa, there are plenty of other ways to enjoy this sweet drink.

Hot chocolate bombs are essentially chocolate ball shells that dissolve in hot milk. Big box stores like Target and Costco sell holiday hot chocolate bombs that just get plopped into a mug of milk. Savory Experiments shares that hot chocolate bombs can even be made at home with chocolate and silicone molds. One of the most appealing parts of these chocolate bombs is their unique appearance, which often includes fun-colored chocolates, sprinkles, or mix-ins like mini marshmallows. The bombs really make the hot chocolate taste like the holidays, but what if hot chocolate could embrace the look of the season?

Not wanting to be left out of the holiday fun, 7-Eleven is bringing back its seasonal hot chocolate that not only tastes like the holidays but looks like it, too.