Duff Goldman's Hyperrealistic NASA Rocket Cake Looks Like It Actually Takes Off

"Ace of Cakes" star Duff Goldman was just one chef who showed up to the Kennedy Space Center's Taste of Space event, and we must say his creation was out of this world (via Space). His cake was a 3-foot-tall version of NASA's Space Launch System, complete with fire and clouds as if the rocket ship was taking off. The hue was made possible with food coloring and fondant — it even had a tiny version of the NASA logo. "When we make a cake ... we get all of the data that we can on whatever it is we are going to make. And then we just go through it, trying to match certain colors and things like that. It's a whole process," Goldman said at the event.

A few days ago, Goldman shared a photo on Instagram of his cake in the foreground of the actual Space Launch System. In his post, he thanked his team at Charm City Cakes for their hard work in helping him fashion the masterpiece. "Also a special thank you to @nasa for allowing us to bring the cake up to the launch pad for this once in a lifetime picture!" he wrote.