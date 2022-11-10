Molly Yeh's Quick Appetizer Is So Easy For Thanksgiving

What's on your menu for this year's Thanksgiving dinner? The most popular Thanksgiving side is exactly what you'd think, mashed potatoes. But if you want to change things up at the dinner table this year, we've rounded up recipes for 60 of the best Thanksgiving sides.

However, it can quickly get overwhelming to prepare a main dish, sides, and dessert. Do you also have to think about appetizers for your guests to nibble on before the big meal? Cookbook author and Food Network chef Molly Yeh says no in a recent Instagram post. In the caption, Yeh lists some of her tips for preparing for Thanksgiving, and number four is "pay no attention to appetizers or salads, no one will miss them. unless it's Jell-O salad. delegate that one."

While Jell-O salad is a more controversial dish, this vintage wine jelly should actually be added to your list of dessert recipes. But more people might agree with the idea that appetizers aren't needed for Thanksgiving since the meal is so large. However, if you do want to serve up an appetizer, Yeh also has a trick for making that as stress-free as possible. Yeh's fifth tip reads, "Ok if you need an appetizer, dump a jar of jalapeño jelly over a block of cream cheese and put it out with crackers."