Instagram Adores Gordon & Tilly Ramsay's Swapped Birthday Messages
It's always a pleasant surprise when you find out someone has the same birthday as you. However, it turns out the "phenomenon" is more common than you think. According to ThoughtCo, the odds of sharing your birthday with any given person are 1/365, or 0.274%. With the world population nearing 8 billion (via Worldometer), that means there are nearly 22 million people blowing out candles the same day you do. That's a lot of cake!
Needless to say, finding a birthday twin or two to celebrate your special day with shouldn't be too hard of a task, and for chef Gordon Ramsay, the mission was easier to complete than ever. Per People, the "Hell's Kitchen" host, who was born on November 8, 1966, shares his birthday with his daughter Tilly (née Matilda), who came into the world 35 years to the day after her dad.
The pair celebrated their respective trips around the sun on Tuesday this week, with Ramsay turning 56, while his daughter turned the milestone 21. As many do in this day and age, the Ramsays honored one another by swapping sweet birthday messages on Instagram that fans of the daddy-daughter cooking duo absolutely love.
"Can't think of a more gracious humble selfless young lady to share my birthday with @tillyramsay," chef Ramsay captioned a carousel of sweet throwback photos of him and Tilly on Instagram earlier this week. "Happy birthday darling You make me proud in so many ways Love you Dad."
Gordon and Tilly Ramsay's Instagram posts are full of sweet throwback snaps
On-screen, Gordon Ramsay may seem mean and scary, but with his kids, he's nothing more than a doting dad. This week, the restaurateur showed some love for his second-youngest daughter, Tilly, by penning a sweet Instagram post to her on their joint birthday on November 8 that his followers have been raining hearts on — over 480,000 to be exact.
The comments section of Ramsay's post was also filled with well wishes for the birthday twins, including one from Neil Jones, a dancer on the BBC competition "Strictly Come Dancing, which Tilly competed in last year. "Happy birthday to you both. That's incredible you share the same birthday. I hope to see you both soon," he said. Fans also swooned over the sweet message. "Doesn't matter how rich or poor you are every child wants to hear those words. So lovely that your babies know that @gordongram," one Instagram user commented. "Happy birthday to you both. I hope your day is filled with awesomeness," quipped another.
In another corner of the internet, Tilly joined chef Aarón Sánchez in sending a birthday message to her pops on their shared special day. "Happy birthday to my best friend!!" she captioned an adorable throwback photo that has amassed over 72,000 likes as of this writing. "Thank you for absolutely everything you do I wouldn't be the person I am without you, love you so much," she said.