Instagram Adores Gordon & Tilly Ramsay's Swapped Birthday Messages

It's always a pleasant surprise when you find out someone has the same birthday as you. However, it turns out the "phenomenon" is more common than you think. According to ThoughtCo, the odds of sharing your birthday with any given person are 1/365, or 0.274%. With the world population nearing 8 billion (via Worldometer), that means there are nearly 22 million people blowing out candles the same day you do. That's a lot of cake!

Needless to say, finding a birthday twin or two to celebrate your special day with shouldn't be too hard of a task, and for chef Gordon Ramsay, the mission was easier to complete than ever. Per People, the "Hell's Kitchen" host, who was born on November 8, 1966, shares his birthday with his daughter Tilly (née Matilda), who came into the world 35 years to the day after her dad.

The pair celebrated their respective trips around the sun on Tuesday this week, with Ramsay turning 56, while his daughter turned the milestone 21. As many do in this day and age, the Ramsays honored one another by swapping sweet birthday messages on Instagram that fans of the daddy-daughter cooking duo absolutely love.

"Can't think of a more gracious humble selfless young lady to share my birthday with @tillyramsay," chef Ramsay captioned a carousel of sweet throwback photos of him and Tilly on Instagram earlier this week. "Happy birthday darling You make me proud in so many ways Love you Dad."