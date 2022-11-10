Angry Orchard Cider Launches Thanksgiving Boozy Baked Apple Pies In New Collab

Is there a better way to ring in the holiday season than with a hot and fresh slice of pie? After a filling meal, pie remains one of America's favorite Thanksgiving desserts. Real Simple notes that pumpkin pie takes the number one spot for most popular fall pie, while apple pie came in at a strong second place. Apple pie is the perfect fall pie because apples are in peak season between August and December (per Ask the Food Geek). While you can make a homemade pie in the oven or even in an air fryer, store-bought pies can be a great timesaver — especially if you're hosting a holiday meal.

Whether you make your pie or buy your pie, no dessert is complete without a digestif or an after-dinner drink. Wine Enthusiast reports that common digestifs include liqueurs like Sambuca and Grappa. However, when it comes to pie, beer or hard cider is the ultimate accompaniment. Several beers and ciders share similar notes and flavors to those found in a pie. Luckily for hard cider fans, Angry Orchard is combining pie and hard cider for the ultimate pie mashup this season.