The Raising Cane's Location That Can't Legally Sell Chicken Fingers

Imagine walking into an ordinary-looking McDonald's and asking for a cheeseburger and fries. The cashier tells you they can give you the fries, no problem, but they can't sell you cheeseburgers because it's against the law. What? How can McDonald's not be allowed to sell burgers? That's pretty much one of the only foods it's known for. How can a place whose menu is mostly burgers not be able to sell them? With this in mind, you can begin to understand the confusion people have if you tell them a certain Raising Cane's isn't legally allowed to sell chicken fingers.

For a bit of context, Raising Cane's is a restaurant that is known primarily for selling chicken tenders, crinkle fries, and Texas toast. Nation's Restaurant News calls it one of America's top 10 "limited-service chicken restaurant chains," placing it above Zaxby's and below Popeyes. Erin McDowell of Business Insider raved that Raising Cane's chicken fingers were both super crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, especially when paired with the chain's famous sauce. McDowell even went so far as to claim that Cane's "has [her] favorite fast-food chicken tenders"– high praise indeed.

But how could a restaurant that literally sells very little else besides chicken fingers be refused, by law, to sell them? It would be like Mashed not being allowed to write about food. The answer to this controversial decision doesn't lie in the bureaucratic maze of Washington, but in a shopping mall in Indiana.