Hit Show 'Yellowstone' Has A Beer And Ranch Vacation Giveaway

As a way to pump viewers up for the Season 5 debut of "Yellowstone" on November 13, the Paramount TV show is teaming up with Coors Banquet to gift a once-in-a-lifetime experience (via press release). Coors Brewing Company has hosted quite a few sweepstakes this year, each appealing to a different set of fans. Last month was football's turn, as the brand paired with Tide Cleaners to award more than $16,000 in prizes along with free laundry (per Infinite Sweeps). Another contest was for Coors Light fans, with the company celebrating National American Beer Day with up to $50,000 in prizes.

With all the hype "Yellowstone" brings, it's seemingly the perfect TV series to team up with. According to Deadline, the show became TV's leading series in 2021, racking up more than 11 million viewers for the Season 4 finale. If you're a fan of beer, TV, or both, you'll definitely want to enter this newly announced sweepstakes.