Starbucks Baristas Are In Shambles Over A Trendy Drink Ordering Habit

Starbucks baristas have it made in the dark roasted shade. The Starbucks website is brimming with perks the company offers its employees (or "partners," as the coffee shop prefers to call its workers); everything from tuition coverage and parental leave to a free Spotify premium account and a weekly bag of coffee or tea is promised to employees of the Seattle-based bean slingers. And according to Forbes, Starbucks was quick to announce that it would cover the costs for employees seeking abortion services out-of-state, following the overturn of Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

Starbucks has apparently started a journey of self-reinvention, attempting to care for the mental and physical well-being of its employees. Er, "partners." So what's there to complain about? Well, it turns out that it's the emotional well-being of employees we should all be watching out for when it comes to Starbucks, as a drink-ordering trend threatens to break the hearts of baristas everywhere. Starbucks baristas are in shambles over what Today is calling "menu hacking," or asking for things that are not explicitly on the Starbucks menu. And when unofficial secret menu items and bespoke coffee drink ordering reaches Demogorgon Frappuccino levels, we know we've jumped the proverbial shark.