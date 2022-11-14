The Only Thing Bill Murray Can Make In The Kitchen, According To His Chef Brother - Exclusive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bill Murray is a man of many talents –- from oceanographer to golfer, neurologist to weatherman, and even a ghostbuster, just to recall a few of his popular movie roles (via IMDb). But if there's one thing this very skilled actor is not very good at, it's cooking. And don't just take our word for it. His younger brother, Andy Murray, who happens to be a professional chef, can confirm. "Is he a good cook? I don't think so," he told Mashed.

And why would he need to be? Bill prefers to pull out a bottle of wine and enjoy his brother's cooking instead. So instead of contributing recipes for chef Murray's family cookbook, "Eat, Drink and Be Murray: A Feast of Family Fun and Favorites," Bill wrote the forward for the book, setting the tone for just how much the memories, and the dishes, mean to their family.

In an exclusive interview, Mashed spoke to chef Andy Murray all about the new cookbook, and all the special moments that you'll find on every page. While talking family and food, he also happened to give his take on his brother Bill's cooking skills and shared the one and only dish Bill can master in the kitchen.