Coffee And Meat-Free Products Were Just Named 2022's Best Food Inventions

Every year, internationally respected news magazine Time names the year's best innovations in more than 25 categories in their The Best Inventions list. Categories run the gamut and include accessibility, artificial intelligence, beauty, entertainment, design, fitness, parenting, productivity, and robotics. And, of course, food and drink. We know there have been some great and seriously game-changing food inventions that came out of this past decade, so let's see what the 2020s have in store.

Last year, the 2021 winners included only three winners in the food and drink category. These included a food safe freshness preserver to keep takeout from getting soggy, a new shape of pasta that supposedly holds the perfect amount of sauce, and vegan sushi-ready tuna (per xtalks & Veg News).

But this year, Time was impressed with what the Food and Beverage industry had to offer and included nine winning innovators in the Food and Drink category. What makes a winner? According to Food Business News, Time accepts nominations from their editors and writers as well as from an application process.

Regardless of whether they are nominated, apply themselves, or others apply for them, all nominees are evaluated against the same criteria: "originality, efficacy, ambition and impact." With impact being one of the four major criteria on which the inventions are judged, it's no surprise that three of the nine best Food and Drink category inventions are plant-based meats (via Time).