You Can Now Get Andrew Zimmern's Spice Line On Amazon

Filling up an empty spice drawer can seem like a tedious task. Thankfully, once you're stocked up, you won't need to worry about purchasing more too often since dried spices and herbs can last one to two years, according to Spices Inc. But some people might get tired of using the same (literally) old seasonings. One great way to spice things up is to try a new blend. For instance, you can make your own at home by following a recipe for all-purpose chili seasoning. But expert chefs sometimes make their own spice combinations for people to buy.

On Twitter, Andrew Zimmern recently shared a post about his spice line, which is made in collaboration with the company Badia Spices. It has become available for purchase on Amazon, possibly easing the frustrations felt by some fans who looked for the products elsewhere. If you've been struggling to find these spices in stores, you're not alone. User @KentuckySpirits enthusiastically responded to Zimmern, "Thank You !!! Been waiting for them on Amazon, since hunting them in retail groceries can be futile."