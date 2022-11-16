Gail Simmons' New Kahlúa Cocktail Kit Is Good Enough To Eat - Exclusive Interview

What is the inspiration for this espresso martini with an edible cup?

I thought it was something fun to do for the holidays. Kahlúa wanted to think of a way to put a twist on their iconic espresso martini, and I thought, "Well, wouldn't it be fun if you can have your cookie-making and your cocktail-making all in one?" We came up with this idea of an edible vessel. I tried many different iterations, came up with this edible cocoa cup — this chocolate tart shell that gets coated in dark or white chocolate — and then you can put your espresso martini right in it.

How many espresso martinis did you have to try before coming up with this?

Let's just say I'm an expert.

What was your favorite or most challenging part of coming up with this version of the cocktail?

I kept the cocktail classic. I didn't want to change anything to the actual cocktail.

The most challenging part was finding a vessel that was actually easy for everyone to make at home. I didn't want to start using elaborate equipment or ingredients that other people didn't have. I wanted to make sure that it was ingredients in everybody's pantry, but also [something] usable and doable that actually held the espresso martini — or else what's the point?

I tried a bunch of different things. I did different cookies, but somehow, they felt a little bit childish. This is a sophisticated drink; this is a serious, adult beverage. I didn't want it to feel cloying or sweet. I wanted it to have a balance and pair beautifully with the espresso itself and with the martini itself. I also tried doing it all in chocolate, but you hold it and it starts to melt on you and your hands get a hold of it. I landed on this cocoa tart shell, and it makes the most sense. It's really doable and useful.