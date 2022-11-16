James Van Der Beek On Holiday Traditions And His Worst Thanksgiving Disaster - Exclusive Interview

Who does most of the cooking?

It depends on who we invite. I've done the turkey in the past. I've done the sides. Generally, our Thanksgiving is a mix of friends and family and Thanksgiving orphans, and we do a potluck. We love that idea. "Hey, come to our table. Bring something you like. Bring something you can make." Or in some people's cases, purchase on the way here. My father-in-law, if we get him out here, actually makes an amazing turkey, so I can outsource that to him with full confidence that we'll end up with an amazing bird.

It's a fun, eclectic mix of people. We do it, weather permitting, outdoors at this beautiful concrete table that we have. It's a really good, positive gathering. Somebody at some point will make a speech, talk about what they're grateful for, and then we'll encourage everybody else to speak their thanks aloud at the table because we're firm believer[s] that that kind of appreciation attracts more of what you want into your life. And it's always good to give thanks in a concrete way like that. Then there's a fire, again, weather permitting. We'll have a campfire with people gathered around, guitars, drums, and more sharing and celebration.

Sounds like a party!

Yeah, it is. It really is.

What would you say is the most unique dish on your Thanksgiving table?

That depends on who we invite. It's probably not going to come from me, I'll be honest. We'll provide the standard fare, but people get really creative with Jell-O. I feel like there's always some kind of Jell-O with cream or something that ends up on the table.

The Jell-O salads come out for Thanksgiving.

Yeah. Jell-O salads, Jell-O with beets — there's always something.