Hell's Kitchen's Alex Belew Tells Us How To Up Our Buttermilk Biscuit Game Ahead Of Thanksgiving - Exclusive

At the time of this writing, we're past episode 6 of "Hell's Kitchen," season 21, and Alex Belew is still standing — despite Billy and Abe's best efforts. This time Belew's steak entree impressed, beating out the Red Team's version and helping secure a Blue Team trip to Las Vegas' Rage Room. That's all a story for another day. While Belew may be showing off his salmon, chicken wings, and steak skills to Gordon Ramsay, the chef revealed exclusively to Mashed that he's got another trick up his sleeve: buttermilk biscuits.

You'll have noticed his accent on screen, of course. That southern drawl comes with an equally southern backstory. "My grandparents owned a general store. My grandmother wrung chickens' necks and killed them — raised on a farm, family raises Walking horses," Belew told Mashed. "I come from rural Tennessee. My grandmother made the best food I ever had. I could never figure it out how she did it."

His grandmother's cooking, in turn, inspired the chef to work on his biscuit game for five years. "It sounds so stupid because most all recipes are naturally the same," Belew quipped. "There's variations slightly, but it really comes down to technique." Five years paid off, and, says Belew, "In 2016 and 2017, I won the International Biscuit Festival."