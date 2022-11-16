Skittles Responded To Harry Styles Being Hit By The Candy On Stage

Musician Harry Styles has once again been hit with a flying object at one of his concerts. This time, it was with Skittles, but in the past, it's been numerous random objects such as chicken nuggets. Per Variety, the British singer was hit with chicken nuggets during his performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Styles took the event like a champ, asking, "Who threw the chicken nugget? I don't eat chicken, sorry! I don't eat meat." Something as harmless as a chicken nugget didn't cause him any grief, but another incident saw him crouch in pain after being hit in the groin area with a bottle (per New York Post). Still, the "Watermelon Sugar" crooner reacted calmly, simply saying, "Now that's unfortunate."

Even with his cool reactions, Styles is surely becoming tired of constantly being pelted. This most recent time, his eye was injured by a soaring piece of candy, and even the brand has something to say about it.