How The Chef's Table Opening Credits Shaped The Menu's Disturbing Finale Sequence

Spoiler alert: This article talks about the ending of the movie "The Menu"

In the dark comedy movie "The Menu" the madness of the lead character is revealed somewhat slowly. Suddenly it becomes clear that this chef (and his devoted staff) needs to be far from the kitchen knives.

From the amuse bouche at the start of the movie to the flaming s'mores dessert at the end, the audience gets to see what happens to the less savory — and they are all unsavory — characters trapped on an exclusive island at the mercy of a sociopathic chef-villain running his own "Hell's Kitchen."

Part of the artistry of the film, released on November 18, is its attention to detail, including the gorgeous, close-up presentation of each course. To ensure accuracy, director Mark Mylod consulted chef Dominique Crenn, a James Beard Award semifinalist and the nation's first female to earn two Michelin stars.

Crenn and her San Francisco restaurant, Atelier Crenn, were featured in the documentary series "Chef's Table" in Season 2, Episode 3 (via IMDb). It appears that the Netflix program moved Mylod with its culinary beauty. While Vivaldi's "Four Seasons" plays in the background, the opening credits show an aerial view of the front-of-the-house staff theatrically setting an artistic table, complete with bold flourishes of sauce.