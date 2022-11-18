Expert Beverage Director Weighs In On The Best Cheap Fancy Drink To Order At A Bar

Along with the holiday season come the parties — after all, tis' the season to celebrate. If you're like many people, you're watching your budget, but you still want to enjoy the festivities. When you learn a few mixology fundamentals, you can enjoy a fancy drink without breaking the bank.

Beverage Director Treaser Brumskine of The James Room (Atlanta Beltline location) gave us a few exclusive tips to order a drink that only tastes upscale. He said, "I find the best alcohol and mixers pairings are those that bring out the subtle notes you find in alcohol spirits."

For example, Brumskine suggested mixers with citrus and floral notes pair well with most tequilas or agave spirits and would use "citrus liqueur or juice that will pull those notes forward and blend perfectly with the spirit to create a well-balanced cocktail." This is why a classic Margarita rarely disappoints, especially if your bartender uses real lime juice. "The margarita is always a good go-to because you can be very creative with making your own syrups to create something that is very unique to you and your palette."

When ordering a drink at the bar, Brumskine recommended another elegant classic drink that looks and tastes more expensive than it usually is.