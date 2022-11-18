You've Got To Try Andy Murray's Caddyshack Restaurant - Exclusive

Whether you're seeking out the film nostalgia or the food experience, when you visit Murray Bros. Caddyshack restaurant, do yourself a favor and follow the recommendations of the chef himself. Andy Murray told Mashed exactly what his favorite items off the menu are. If you course them out correctly, they make for a perfectly filling and delicious meal, from appetizer to dessert.

To start things off, chef Murray says "you really need to have" an order of the Crispy Potato Golf Balls. "They're these [mashed] potato, cheese, and bacon golf [ball-shaped] things," he says to us. "They're fried and they're wonderful." For another solid option that's perhaps a little lighter, chef Murray says, "My onion soup is pretty good." Fair warning, it doesn't appear to be a permanent menu item currently, so keep your eye for this special and make sure to try it out when it's available. For your entrée, Chef Murray says the restaurant offers "a truffle mac and cheese that is really killer." To round the meal with a veggie side, he says to go for the brussels sprouts hash.

If, after all that, you've still got room for dessert, you cannot leave without trying the key lime pie. Chef Murray swears by his version, which uses a "rum butter that we put in between the crust and the custard. It's got a crunch to it that adds to the pie crust." The added touch works, he says, because "the butter and the sugar mix so well with the key lime custard, and that's why it's better than anybody's."

Click here to learn more and purchase a copy of Andy Murray's new family cookbook, "Eat, Drink and Be Murray: A Feast of Family Fun and Favorites."