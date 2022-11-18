Katie Lee Biegel's Budget Friendly Tip For Your Thanksgiving Turkey - Exclusive

When you head to Costco or your local grocery store to stock up on that 20 pound turkey, take Katie Lee Biegel's advice and save some money. She told Mashed, "A lot of times, a frozen turkey is less expensive than a fresh one." Biegel added, "Just allow yourself enough time to thaw it, again with schedules." The cookbook author mentioned that for every five pounds, you'll need one day in the refrigerator to thaw.

Biegel also recommends heading to your local bakery and asking for their day-old pastries. The television personality introduced her pumpkin chocolate croissant bread pudding with Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove (an appliance brand) which is sure to be a household hit. Biegel's pudding includes six chocolate croissants, with many other price inducing ingredients that will definitely add up.

"They [bakeries] want to offload those [day-old pastries]. A lot of times, they'll be 50 cents or $1, versus being, let's say, $3 a croissant. That's a great way to budget," Biegel said. As we all feel the wrath of inflation, there is nothing wrong with getting creative when it comes to cooking. Use up those foods sitting in your pantry and feast up!

