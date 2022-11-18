Gail Simmons Explains The Challenges Of Making An Edible Cocktail Cup - Exclusive

The holidays are here, and a new cocktail from Kahlúa and Cocktail Courier comes with them this year. This isn't just any old cocktail kit, though. Kahlúa tapped the talent of cookbook writer and TV presenter Gail Simmons to come up with a cocktail that will truly take any holiday gathering to the next level. The cocktail created by Simmons features a classic espresso martini. But this time, instead of having the drink poured into the traditional stemware, Simmons brought some holiday magic to it and created an edible cocoa cup vessel for the martini. Now you can have your drink and eat it too.

The cocktail kit includes everything you need to make the espresso martini, a cocktail that pairs perfectly with many traditional holiday foods. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Gail Simmons said, "In my family, we celebrate Hanukkah, so there's lots of latkes and fried donuts that all go great with an espresso martini." The cocktail goes down easy, but the creation wasn't always. We spoke with Simmons about the challenges she faced developing the perfect drink.