Australia's Poppy Seed Influencer Tea Caused A String Of Poisonings

In small quantities, poppy seeds are entirely harmless, and they're frequently used in bagels, salad dressings, and pastries. The same can't be said, however, if the seeds are ingested in large amounts. Per Healthline, poppy seeds contain opium extract, which can be used to make morphine, codeine, and heroin. Although 90% of morphine is processed out of the seeds during cleaning in the U.S., they are still able to cause failed drug tests. Frequent consumption of the seeds can also result in dependency, as unwashed poppy seeds are sometimes used as pain relievers and sleep aids.

Per Verywell Mind, some people consume poppy seed tea to get high. When tea is made, it integrates the seeds, stems, and pods of the plant to create feelings of euphoria. Currently, the straw from poppy seeds is listed as a Schedule II drug by the Drug Enforcement Agency. Despite these warnings, people still consume high amounts of the seeds as an alternative to pain pills. Recently, news broke of highly unsafe variations of the tea in Australia, perhaps making people rethink their usage.