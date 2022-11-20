Brooklyn Beckham Just Co-Founded A Japanese-Inspired Sake Brand

Though Brooklyn Beckham's career in the food industry arguably began when he started posting very casual cooking videos on Instagram reels, he's come a long way since then. Now, he's the host of his own Facebook Watch cooking show, "Cookin' With Brooklyn," and he's also been in the kitchen with Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, who founded Nobu, the luxurious Japanese restaurant with locations across the globe.

When he was younger, Beckham dabbled in the football (soccer) and fashion industries, in which his very famous parents have roots in (via ELLE). However, it's clear that cooking is one of his biggest passions, and although he states in the official "Cookin' With Brooklyn" trailer, "I'm not a chef — yet," he reveals his plan that he's going to work hard to see what he can accomplish. He also shares in the trailer that he truly enjoys the act of making food for the people he loves.

Beckham is now taking the next step in his culinary career as the co-founder of a Japanese-inspired sake brand.