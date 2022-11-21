Raising Cane's Has Joined With Antisocial Social Club For A New Clothing Line

In addition to their collabs, the other hallmark of Anti Social Social Club's designs are their snarky, nihilistic, and jaded branding (per High Snobriety). Previous shirts have been emblazoned with "Straight to voicemail," "Sick & Tired," "Alone," and "We are fxxxing rabbits" (via Urban Outfitters). So what can we expect from a collaboration between the angsty brand and family-friendly chicken joint Raising Cane's?

The 31-piece collection plays with logos more than catchphrases, thankfully — although it does include a few of the brand's signature nihilistic slugs, like "I still feel the same" (per Anti Social Social Club). You'll find the motto emblazoned on button-up shirts in black and white with the motto, the ASSC logo, and the Raising Cane's logo used to make up a large print pattern. The same pattern also makes up mesh shorts and a bucket hat, both in both black and white. The collection plays heavily with pattern. Many pieces feature some variation of camo pattern, both traditional and modern hunter's camo in brown or pink. That includes accessories like hats and slides emblazoned with the Raising Cane's logo. You'll also find some stand-out accessories, like a disco ball basketball and a Texas toast pillow.

If you want to snag a piece of this collection, you may have to snap it up on the secondary market, where Anti Social Social Club's collectible limited-release designs can go for up to $90,000. The official site is already sold out (via Urban Outfitters). That's a lot of money for a t-shirt that retailed for $54.69 brand new.