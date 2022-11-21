Lindt Created Its Own 3D Virtual Store

It seems like nowadays everything is trying to be virtual– and not just in the sense of online shopping. You'll hear about companies striving to have more of an "online presence" or trying to lean more into building a social media following. As more and more companies turn away from the traditional brick-and-mortar to try and attract an audience in places like the Metaverse, you have to wonder what the future of business and shopping will look like. For Lindt, the future is now, and it's here to sell you chocolate in the cloud.

Lindt has always seemed to pride itself on being the chocolate lover's choice of confection, describing itself in deliciously glowing terms. From its website, Lindt & Sprüngli tell us that its candy strives to "ensure quality, social and ecological standards" and that each truffle and piece of chocolate is made using ethically-sourced pure cocoa beans. In case you think that this is just another case of fancy PR talk to describe chocolate, you have to remember that Lindt is based in Switzerland — a country known for being not just one of the largest chocolate exporters in the world but one of the highest consumers of chocolate per capita (via CBI). If anyone knows chocolate, it's the Swiss.

But for all of its knowledge of chocolate, does Lindt have the knowledge to navigate the virtual world? It seems Lindt's newest marketing endeavor takes the company to the digital frontier with its new 3D virtual shop.