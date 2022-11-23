Happy Hour Expert Joel McHale's Tips For Holiday Food And Cocktail Pairings - Exclusive

No matter what and how you celebrate as another year comes to a close, there's one thing that tends to be true for us all: The holiday season is a sweet one. And not just because loved ones are coming together and Santa Claus may be paying a visit. 'Tis the season of desserts, and lots of them. From pies to cookies to hot cocoa and more, the holidays often mean a sugar overload.

With that in mind, cocktail expert Joel McHale says to limit the amount of added sugar in your drink pairings. He told Mashed that so many of the fancy cocktails we reach for this time of year have "become sugar bombs, and all you're tasting is sugar, and that wipes out everything else."

This season is defined by so many delicious flavors and ingredients to feature in both your food and drink recipes — think cranberry, orange, cinnamon, maple, peppermint, pumpkin (of course), and more. McHale says if you make your drinks with "ingredients that aren't as sugar-heavy," then you can really let those signature seasonal flavors shine through and complement each other. "You can really taste ginger, and you can taste the lemon, you can taste all that stuff."