You Probably Won't See Alcohol On The New Years Eve CNN Broadcast This Year

Both on screen and off, CNN employees will be prohibited from drinking alcoholic beverages during its New Year's Eve broadcast in Times Square (per Variety). These rules, which have just been implemented this year, were put in place before the first NYE celebration with Chris Licht serving as the company's chairman. In a conversation with numerous employees, Licht revealed his belief that, "on-camera drinking eroded the credibility of CNN personnel and damaged the 'respectability' they may enjoy among viewers." The only two people who will be permitted to drink during the broadcast are the program's hosts, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

Past years of CNN's NYE broadcast have notably included a fair share of indulgence. One such recent moment attributed to over-celebrating was when Cohen went on a tirade against outgoing NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio. Another came when anchor Don Lemon also had his own rant (per Twitter).

Although this might be disappointing for many CNN staffers, ringing in the New Year without alcohol isn't at all unheard of. According to American Addiction Centers, one in four Americans stayed sober for New Year's Eve in 2020. At least half of the residents in Nebraska and New Hampshire remained alcohol free, but on the other hand, Idaho and Michigan had the largest percentage of drinkers — so not everyone may be taking the CNN approach.