Here's What's On Alex Guarnaschelli's Thanksgiving 2022 Menu

It's the next best thing to being invited to Alex Guarnaschelli's house for Thanksgiving dinner. Chances are you're not hanging with an Iron Chef this year, but you can still pull off a family celebration or Friendsgiving like a pro. Guarnaschelli is not only happy to share her menu for the holiday, but she is also helping people plan ahead with a kitchen timeline and some tips – all through Instagram.

As you might expect, the celebrity chef's Thanksgiving menu mixes the traditional – turkey and gravy, lots of side dishes, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie – with a few gourmet touches. Alongside her post are some tips: "Don't panic. Be calm." and "Don't forget to be thankful." If your frozen turkey isn't defrosting yet, she advised putting it in the fridge now. A daily week-of guide, which could be used year after year, includes prep to be done from Monday through Thursday.

Guarnaschelli must be anticipating a case of pre-caffeine impairment since her to-do list includes a reminder to "drink coffee" – which is an activity on autopilot for a lot of us. Comments from followers perusing her Instagram list include, "I'm way behind" and "Yep! The peeps that don't cook for Turkey Day have zero clue what goes into this."